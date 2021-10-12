Man gets jail time in hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps prospect

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sentenced to 21 months in jail in connection with a hit-and-run collision that took the life of a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect more than two years ago.

Dilpreet Sandhu, who was 18 at the time of the crash and is now 20, received 18 months for his role in Brandon Bassi‘s death, along with three months for leaving the scene of the incident.

He also received 15 months for causing bodily harm to other people who were in the vehicle with Bassi, to be served concurrently.

Sandhu will also be prohibited from driving for three years.

The judge said Tuesday that a jail sentence, in this case, is “necessary” and Sandhu was taken into custody immediately.

Bassi, who was also 19 at the time, died when the Jeep he was a passenger in crashed at 78 Avenue and 122 Street in Surrey around 12:30 a.m. on May 18, 2019.

Six people had been in the Jeep. Three other people were taken to hospital, with two of them in serious condition.

At the time of the crash, police said two people fled the scene, but they were later identified.

Sandhu was initially charged with eight offences, including dangerous driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene of a fatal crash.

Bassi played for Simon Fraser University’s men’s soccer team, where he had recently started an undergraduate arts degree.

He had joined the Whitecaps residency program after playing for BC Soccer’s squad.

In the wake of the tragedy, Bassi’s family launched a crowdfunding campaign to create the Brandon Bassi Foundation.

The foundation will award a $1,000 scholarship annually to a student who “demonstrates leadership in and outside of the classroom.”