Family of Delta Whitecaps prospect killed in crash launch scholarship in his name

The family of a 19-year-old Whitecaps soccer prospect from Delta is launching a scholarship in his name.

Brandon Bassi died following a car crash near 78 Avenue and 122 Street in Surrey on May 18. Six people were in the vehicle at the time, and three other people were injured.

Bassi played for SFU’s men’s soccer team where he had recently started an undergraduate arts degree, according to the school. He had joined the Whitecaps residency program after playing for B.C. Soccer’s provincial squad, according to the B.C. Soccer.

The family has now launched a crowdfunding campaign to create the Brandon Bassi Foundation.

“Our family is dealing with an unimaginable loss. As we remember the memories and moments that Brandon left behind, one stands out more than others; his desire to make a change in the community,” wrote Brandon’s brother Derrick on Facebook.

“In this memory, our family will be creating the Brandon Bassi Foundation. The primary goal of this foundation is to make a change for the better and to create a scholarship that will be awarded each year to a North Delta student.”

According to the fundraiser, once established, the foundation will award a $1,000 scholarship annually to a student who “demonstrates leadership in and outside of the classroom.”

It says the remaining funds will be used to make a difference in the community, a dream of Brandon’s.

Bassi’s family held a funeral for the teen on Sunday.