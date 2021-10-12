Menu

Fire

‘A total loss:’ Halifax fire battles blaze that engulfs Lawrencetown building

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 9:12 am
A Halifax Fire and Emergency vehicle on Dec. 26, 2019. View image in full screen
A Halifax Fire and Emergency vehicle on Dec. 26, 2019. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a building in Lawrencetown early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the structure fire at a commercial building with mixed occupancy in the 2600 Block of Lawrencetown Rd. just after 3 a.m.

“It’s a total loss …It was a defensive fire, which means we were not even able to get inside the building to try and extinguish it. The roof collapsed very shortly after our arrival,” said Chuck Bezanson, assistant chief operations for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

N.S. mother and kids recall harrowing escape from house fire, thankful for community support

No one was injured, he added.

Bezanson said the fire was considered under control by about 6 a.m., with crews remaining on scene to try and put out the remaining flames for the next few hours.

Fire investigators are now trying to determine the cause.

Lawrencetown Road was closed in both directions at Doherty Drive for much of Tuesday due to the blaze .

