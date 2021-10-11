Police investigating after collision between cyclist, vehicle sends teen to Montreal hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police in McMasterville are investigating after a collision between a bicycle and vehicle sent the cyclist to hospital in critical condition.

Dominic Brunet, a spokesperson for the Richelieu—Saint-Laurent police department, said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chemin Richelieu and St-François Street in McMasterville, Que., located roughly 35 kilometres east of Montreal.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was rushed to the Montreal Children’s Hospital at the McGill University Health Centre in critical condition.

“We feared for his life,” Brunet said, adding that an update received by police just after 4 p.m. indicated the teen was out of danger.

Chemin Richelieu remained closed for several hours between Montée Robert in the neighbouring town of Saint-Basile-le-Grand and Bernard-Pilon in McMasterville to allow for the investigation.

While the circumstances surrounding the crash have yet to be determined, Brunet said drugs, alcohol and speeding were not factors in the collision.

The identity of the driver involved in the collision was not released.

