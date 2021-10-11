Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating after collision between cyclist, vehicle sends teen to Montreal hospital

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 6:02 pm
A 15-year-old was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a car in McMasterville on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
A 15-year-old was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a car in McMasterville on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Global News

Police in McMasterville are investigating after a collision between a bicycle and vehicle sent the cyclist to hospital in critical condition.

Dominic Brunet, a spokesperson for the Richelieu—Saint-Laurent police department, said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chemin Richelieu and St-François Street in McMasterville, Que., located roughly 35 kilometres east of Montreal.

Read more: A cyclist fatally struck after falling into a pothole in Montérégie

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was rushed to the Montreal Children’s Hospital at the McGill University Health Centre in critical condition.

“We feared for his life,” Brunet said, adding that an update received by police just after 4 p.m. indicated the teen was out of danger.

Read more: ‘Dear friend’ still reeling after Montreal cyclist killed at busy intersection

Story continues below advertisement

Chemin Richelieu remained closed for several hours between Montée Robert in the neighbouring town of Saint-Basile-le-Grand and Bernard-Pilon in McMasterville to allow for the investigation.

While the circumstances surrounding the crash have yet to be determined, Brunet said drugs, alcohol and speeding were not factors in the collision.

The identity of the driver involved in the collision was not released.

Click to play video: 'Montreal cyclist honoured with ghost bike ceremony' Montreal cyclist honoured with ghost bike ceremony
Montreal cyclist honoured with ghost bike ceremony – Oct 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagCyclist tagcyclist injured tagRichelieu-Saint-Laurent police tagteen cyclist tagcar vs cyclist tagcollision with cyclist tagMcMasterville crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers