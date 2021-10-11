COVID-19 death toll rises over 750 with 79 in Saskatchewan ICUs

For the 37th day in a row, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll has risen.

The four recently deceased people who tested positive for the virus include one person in the 80-plus and three in the 60 to 79 age group. There have now been 751 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority tightens visitation restrictions in ICUs

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard, there were 425 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 72,458. The seven-day average of new daily infections deceased to 483 from 486 on Oct. 10.

The province’s active infections have decreased and now sit at 4,658. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 1,109.

Saskatchewan’s hospitals are currently providing care for 347 patients with COVID-19: 268 are receiving inpatient care and 79 are in ICUs. This is same amount of people in ICU as yesterday and the most to date.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 466 to a total of 67,049.

According to the dashboard, 2,995 COVID-19 tests were performed on Oct. 10. To date, 1,175,318 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,603,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, the dashboard showed. Of Monday’s 425 new cases, the provincial government said 354 were unvaccinated, which included 90 ineligible children under the age of 12.

2:12 Loose COVID rules in Canadian Prairies prompt Thanksgiving concerns Loose COVID rules in Canadian Prairies prompt Thanksgiving concerns

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.