Crime

RCMP looking for rifles and shotgun stolen from Pictou County property

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 10:07 am
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft of firearms that occurred at a property on Macdonald Blackie Rd. in Poplar Hill, Pictou County. Callum Smith / Global News

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after five firearms were stolen from a Pictou County property.

RCMP say the break and enter happened on Macdonald Blackie Road in Poplar Hill sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9.

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after 8 handguns, 4 AR-15 rifles stolen from home

“The suspect(s) forced open the front door of the property and left with five firearms, ammunition and cash. They are described as three .22 Cooey rifles, a 20-gauge shotgun and a .303 British rifle,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagBreak And Enter tagStolen Firearms tagFirearms Stolen tagPictou County NS tagfirearms theft tagTheft of Firearms tagPoplar Hill NS tag

