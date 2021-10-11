RCMP looking for rifles and shotgun stolen from Pictou County property

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after five firearms were stolen from a Pictou County property.

RCMP say the break and enter happened on Macdonald Blackie Road in Poplar Hill sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9.

“The suspect(s) forced open the front door of the property and left with five firearms, ammunition and cash. They are described as three .22 Cooey rifles, a 20-gauge shotgun and a .303 British rifle,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.