Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for multiple regions in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2021 3:16 pm
Lightning strikes late in the evening in this file photo. View image in full screen
Lightning strikes late in the evening in this file photo. CP PHOTO/Dave Chidley

TORONTO — Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several regions in northern Ontario for Sunday.

The agency says six regions are under a severe thunderstorm watch including the City of Thunder Bay.

In the affected regions, the weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour, large hail and heavy rain.

Read more: Will Canada see a repeat record-setting heat wave in summer 2022?

It says strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

It says severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency has also issued rainfall warnings of up to six centimetres for some regions in northern Ontario.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagEnvironment Canada tagWeather tagOntario weather tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch tagNorthern Ontario tagSevere Thunderstorms tagnorthern ontario weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers