Severe thunderstorm watch issued for multiple regions in northern Ontario

TORONTO — Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several regions in northern Ontario for Sunday.

The agency says six regions are under a severe thunderstorm watch including the City of Thunder Bay.

In the affected regions, the weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour, large hail and heavy rain.

It says strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

It says severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The agency has also issued rainfall warnings of up to six centimetres for some regions in northern Ontario.