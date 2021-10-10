SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 400 of which are inadequately vaccinated

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta babies being born to unconscious unvaccinated moms worrying Calgary obstetricians' Alberta babies being born to unconscious unvaccinated moms worrying Calgary obstetricians
WATCH: Alberta babies being born to unconscious unvaccinated moms worrying Calgary obstetricians

Quebec reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and three more virus-related deaths on Sunday.

Of the new reported infections, 400 were among those who were either not vaccinated or two weeks removed from a first dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials said hospitalizations dropped by one to 296, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by four to 80.

The seven-day case average is 546.

READ MORE: Delta variant 133% more deadly than original COVID strain: Canadian study

The province’s public health institute says about 90 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 85 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with both doses.

Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter Saturday that “important measures to reorganize services” will be announced this week ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline, after which unvaccinated employees in the health sector face suspension without pay.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line' The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagVaccine tagquebec covid tagPassport tagcovid Quebec tagMandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers