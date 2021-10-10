Quebec reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 400 of which are inadequately vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and three more virus-related deaths on Sunday.

Of the new reported infections, 400 were among those who were either not vaccinated or two weeks removed from a first dose.

Health officials said hospitalizations dropped by one to 296, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by four to 80.

The seven-day case average is 546.

The province’s public health institute says about 90 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 85 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with both doses.

Message aux 15k employés du réseau de santé non vaccinés: des mesures importantes de réorganisation de services seront annoncées cette semaine. On maintien la position de la SP au 15 oct pour les 330k employés. La seule façon de diminuer les impacts, c’est de se faire vacciner. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) October 9, 2021

Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter Saturday that “important measures to reorganize services” will be announced this week ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline, after which unvaccinated employees in the health sector face suspension without pay.

— With files from The Canadian Press