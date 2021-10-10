Menu

Canada

‘Beaming face, booming voice’: Londoners remembering town crier Bill Paul

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 10, 2021 1:28 pm
Bill Paul, London's town crier, celebrating the reopening of the Blackfriars Bridge. View image in full screen
Bill Paul, London's town crier, celebrating the reopening of the Blackfriars Bridge. Canadian Press

The town crier of London, Ont., Bill Paul, has passed away.

“If you didn’t know the name, you certainly knew the beaming face, and booming voice,” read a Facebook post by Mayor Ed Holder. “Over the years, Bill selflessly and enthusiastically brought joy and laughter to countless numbers of Londoners.”

“The best way to honour his memory, in my view, is to spread laughter and joy ourselves — the way Bill did for decades to friends, family, and strangers alike,” the post continued.

According to a Facebook post by AlvegoRoot Theatre, Paul was the founder of the Laffguards, host of Straight Talk on 6X FM Fanshawe as well as host of Socrates Cafe.

“No Birthday was complete without Bill calling to sing Happy Birthday to you,” the post read. This was emblematic of Bill, someone who devoted countless hours to connecting with people and bringing joy.”

