Kingston service organizations gearing-up for Thanksgiving holiday Monday

For many planning, Monday’s Thanksgiving meal continues — not only for families but for others as well.

A couple of Kingston service organizations are once again lending a helping hand to those in need. “Lunch by George” is one of them. Volunteers there continue to prep for the holiday.

“Probably our minimum number will be about 100 people and there might be 130 but we’re prepared for that — we’re always prepared for more than we think might come — and that’s what we do,” said Tanis Fairley, board of directors co-chair.

Located on the second floor at St. George’s Cathedral hall in downtown Kingston, “Lunch by George” has been filling a “food” need for nearly 50 years.

“We feel that it’s a bit of a calling for us,” said Fairley. “It’s one way that we can support needy people.”

The pandemic continues to mean a different dining experience — gone are the days when clients came inside the building — now it’s paper bags filled with a meal picked up at a window, the way it’s been since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I know that sometimes people speak negatively about needy people and they say, ‘why do you feed them all,'” said Fairley. “Why do we feed them all? Because they’re hungry and it’s a job that we can do.”

Several blocks away on Princess Street, folks at “Martha’s Table” are not only dealing with its day-to-day meal schedule, but also prepping for the holiday Monday.

“We are planning on 500 meals for Monday — we usually do between 300 and 350 meals a day,” said Martha’s lead coordinator, Varley Taylor. “But with it being Thanksgiving, we’re expecting that perhaps we will have some more people.”

Both service organizations depend on the charity of others, and, now, maybe even more so. A little food for thought when it comes to giving back.

