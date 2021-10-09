A young teen fights for her life after being stuck by a vehicle

A teenage girl fights for her life after she was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham.
The emergency services were called to go to Saint-Joseph Boulevard West around 7 p.m. for a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
She was transported to a hospital.
“She was seriously injured as a result of the event and there is fear for her life,” said the sergeant of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. The driver of the vehicle was treated for a violent nervous shock. ”
An investigation is underway, and the Sûreté du Québec must meet with several witnesses to try to clarify the circumstances surrounding this collision.
