A young teen fights for her life after being stuck by a vehicle

A teenage girl fights for her life after she was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham.

The emergency services were called to go to Saint-Joseph Boulevard West around 7 p.m. for a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

She was transported to a hospital.

“She was seriously injured as a result of the event and there is fear for her life,” said the sergeant of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. The driver of the vehicle was treated for a violent nervous shock. ”

An investigation is underway, and the Sûreté du Québec must meet with several witnesses to try to clarify the circumstances surrounding this collision.

