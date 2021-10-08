Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Reducing interprovincial barriers could boost agriculture sector: report

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 6:40 pm
FILE PHOTO: Pigs are pictured at a farm on the outskirts of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province November 30, 2011. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Pigs are pictured at a farm on the outskirts of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

A new report suggests making it easier to move product between province could boost Canada’s agriculture sector.

While 70 per cent of Alberta pork products are exported internationally under federal requirements, Alberta Pork executive director Darcy Fitzgerald says the red table involved when moving between provinces can cause some headaches.

“The issue that many people have brought up in the past is that (they) can’t move product from a provincial plant in one province to another,” Fitzgerald said

Read more: A sweet fall: Alberta Sugar Beet Growers host annual harvest tour

The report’s author, Jared Carlberg, says barriers like differing transport and meat-processing regulations between provinces is making it difficult to trade, costing producers money and driving up prices for consumers.

“What we’re doing, in some ways, is putting the brakes on what we might refer to as the free or unfettered flow of goods and services across provinces,” Carlberg said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think everyone, if we gave them the benefit of the doubt, would say they’re doing their part to keep people safe… but there needs to be greater harmonization.”

Read more: Farmfair International, Canadian Finals Rodeo return to Alberta after 2020 COVID-19 hiatus

Carlberg says more collaboration at the provincial level like the New West Partnership Trade Agreement (NWPTA) between Canada’s four western provinces could go a long way towards loosening restrictions.

“It would be nice to see big picture work happening among greater numbers of provinces with respect to those interprovincial trade agreements, which have been shown to be successful in helping make things move a bit better,” Carlberg said.

The NWPTA came into effect in 2010 and has been fully implemented since 2013.

Canadian Cattlemen’s Association executive vice president Dennis Laycraft says since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more people are conscious of where their food comes from.

Read more: High cost of hay in Alberta could drive up beef prices, put livestock producers out of business

He says improved facilities could help people who are looking to shop local and, in turn, help producers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anytime you can develop that stronger connection, between the people that are enjoying the product and the producers raising it, we consider that beneficial,” Laycraft said.

“We just want to see a good, fair system where we’re not unduly restricting the flow of goods and services among provinces because we do see there is a real, tangible economic cost to that,” Carlberg said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Agriculture tagEconomy tagUniversity of Calgary tagUniversity of Manitoba tagInterprovincial Trade tagCanadian Cattlemen's Association tagTrade Barriers tagAlberta pork tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers