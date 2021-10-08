Ontario government announces $7.1M for upgrades, repairs at hospitals in southwestern Ontario

The Doug Ford government says it is investing over $7.1 million for upgrades and repairs at hospitals in Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex and Middlesex counties.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton said Friday that the announcement “is another demonstration of the commitment our government has made to ensure residents of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex — and all our communities — continue to receive the healthcare they need now, and in the future.”

The funding includes:

$1,963,286 for the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

$977,372 for Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital

$978,685 for Four Counties Health Services Corporation

$988,548 for Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

$1,350,409 for Windsor Regional Hospital

$345,382 for Erie Shores Healthcare

The province says the funds will be used for roofing replacements over the ER at Four Counties, to complete elevator modernization at Strathroy Middlesex, and on renovations for additional ambulatory care services at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Wallaceburg site.

Hospitals can also invest these funds in urgent projects, the province says, like upgrading HVAC systems to enhance safety and improve infection prevention and control.

“Upgrading and maintaining hospitals and community health infrastructure is one more way our government is ensuring the people of Ontario receive the exceptional care when they need it and closer to home,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott.

“These crucial investments will help build the capacity needed to end hallway health care while ensuring our hospitals have the tools they need to improve the quality of care for patients and continue responding to COVID-19.”

In addition to the hospital funding, the province has also announced funding for primary health, mental health and addictions services in the region:

$65,201 for Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres

$266,183 for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Windsor Essex County Branch

$88,525 for the Mental Health Consumer Survivor Employment Association of Essex County

$78,890 for the Westover Treatment Centre

$31,378 for the Charity House in Windsor (known as Brentwood)