Canada

N.S. court victory may bring lasting improvement to lives of people with disabilities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia discriminated against people with disabilities, court of appeal rules' Nova Scotia discriminated against people with disabilities, court of appeal rules
The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has ruled there has been systemic discrimination against people living with disabilities in the province. The decision is a result of a long court challenge started by three people with intellectual disabilities to live in a psychiatric hospital. Amber Fryday has more.

A Nova Scotia advocacy group for people with disabilities says its landmark court victory is an opportunity to compel reforms that will improve their daily lives.

Claire McNeil, the lawyer for the Disability Rights Coalition, said today she will take an Appeal Court ruling declaring systemic discrimination against people with disabilities back to a human rights board of inquiry, and is hopeful a binding set of remedies will result in improved services and housing.

Read more: N.S. Court of Appeal rules there is systemic discrimination against people with disabilities

Premier Tim Houston said yesterday his government will not appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Canada, and will attempt to address the long waiting lists for housing, the need to close large institutions, and the practice of moving people far from their families and friends.

Story continues below advertisement

Marty Wexler, the coalition’s chairman, says the premier’s reaction is encouraging, and the group is going to take up Houston’s offer to meet and discuss remedies.

However, McNeil says the group has applied for a new human rights board of inquiry, and says if remedies are reached with the Progressive Conservative government, the improvements should be put in an enforceable legal order.

Read more: N.S. premier says he won’t appeal ruling on discrimination against disabled people

The group’s court victory on Wednesday came after both the coalition and the province appealed a 2019 human rights board ruling.

The original human rights case was launched by three people with intellectual disabilities who spent years confined in a psychiatric hospital despite medical opinions they could be housed in the community.

The original decision ruled the individual rights of the three people, Beth MacLean, Joey Delaney and Sheila Livingstone, were violated, but it also ruled against the separate claim by the coalition that the system was discriminating more widely against people with disabilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
