City of Barrie receives 2 international economic development awards

The City of Barrie has received two international economic development awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

The city won silver for its support local campaign and recovery kits and bronze for its Invest Barrie website.

“I am thrilled to congratulate the city’s Invest Barrie team on being recognized internationally for their efforts to support Barrie’s business community,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a statement.

“Never has supporting our local businesses been more important, and I know staff will continue to provide the information, connections and support that Barrie businesses need.”

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials and the year’s most influential leaders.

In response to the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses, city staff sourced local companies to provide the materials to create recovery kits for local businesses. The materials included hand sanitizer, face shields, and floor and window decals.

City staff delivered 550 of the recovery kits. The support local campaign included the recovery kits, print ads, a video series featuring local businesses, social media promotion and a series of blog posts.

The Invest Barrie website serves as an introduction to Barrie’s business opportunities and gives members of the business community an entryway into the programs and services offered by Invest Barrie.

