What’s open and closed in London, Ont. on Thanksgiving Monday 2021

The Thanksgiving long weekend is on the horizon and with it will come some closures or changes to hours of operation as businesses and services in London, Ont., mark the holiday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Oct. 11.

What’s open:

the Carling COVID-19 Assessment Centre will operate as usual, from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., but telephone booking will be unavailable

the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (walk-ins welcome)

the Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

all Rexall locations in London will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most movie theatres

East Park

What’s closed:

Banks

Government offices, including city administrative offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

No garbage collection

London Public Library

Most grocery store locations

CF Masonville place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above

all Beer Store locations

all LCBO stores in the London, Ont. region

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Oct. 11.



The Middlesex-London Health Unit has also provided guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Did we miss something? Send us an email at news@980cfpl.ca.

