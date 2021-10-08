Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in London, Ont. on Thanksgiving Monday 2021

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 8, 2021 9:26 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. huePhotography via Getty Images

The Thanksgiving long weekend is on the horizon and with it will come some closures or changes to hours of operation as businesses and services in London, Ont., mark the holiday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Oct. 11.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines and outdoors make for a safe Thanksgiving: MLHU

What’s open:

  • the Carling COVID-19 Assessment Centre will operate as usual, from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., but telephone booking will be unavailable
  • the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (walk-ins welcome)
  • the Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • all Rexall locations in London will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Most movie theatres
  • East Park

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario says kids can trick or treat this Halloween, with some precautions

What’s closed:

  • Banks
  • Government offices, including city administrative offices
  • Post offices (no mail delivery)
  • No garbage collection
  • London Public Library
  • Most grocery store locations
  • CF Masonville place
  • White Oaks Mall
  • Westmount Shopping Centre
  • Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above
  • all Beer Store locations
  • all LCBO stores in the London, Ont. region

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Oct. 11.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has also provided guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did we miss something? Send us an email at news@980cfpl.ca.

Click to play video: 'Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?' Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?
Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
