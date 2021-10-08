Menu

Tech

Google moves to demonetize and ban ads on climate denial content

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 8, 2021 6:35 am
Click to play video: 'New features from big tech giants to protect kids online' New features from big tech giants to protect kids online
WATCG: New features from big tech giants to protect kids online – Aug 26, 2021

Google is taking action to stop climate change deniers from spreading misinformation or making money by blocking digital ads promoting false climate change claims from appearing alongside content on its platforms.

The company said Thursday in a blog post that it was rolling out a new policy for YouTube video creators. advertisers and publishers.

The new rules “will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the blog post said.

The rules will apply to any content calling climate change a hoax or denying that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity have contributed to the earth’s long-term warming.

“In recent years, we’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change,” Google’s ad team said.

Read more: Google rolls out new flight search feature designed to help you fly ‘greener’

The company said advertisers don’t want their ads appearing next to content denying climate change, and publishers and creators don’t want them appearing on their pages or videos.

Google said it would use both automated tools and human reviewers to enforce the policy when it takes effect in November.

Click to play video: 'White House says tech companies have responsibility to stop spread of misinformation, won’t comment on Trump’s Facebook suspension' White House says tech companies have responsibility to stop spread of misinformation, won’t comment on Trump’s Facebook suspension
White House says tech companies have responsibility to stop spread of misinformation, won’t comment on Trump’s Facebook suspension – May 5, 2021

Earlier this week, Google rolled out new features aimed at helping users reduce their carbon footprints, including a search function that shows which flights have lower emissions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
