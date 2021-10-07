Brandon cyclist killed on Trans-Canada Highway near Austin

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say dark conditions are to blame for a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed a young man from Brandon.

It happened near the community of Austin around 8 p.m. Wednesday night

Officers say a 54-year-old driver from Saskatchewan immediately called 911 after striking a cyclist travelling in the same lane as him.

The 24-year-old Brandon man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers don’t believe alcohol or speed are factors.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured.