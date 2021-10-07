Brandon cyclist killed on Trans-Canada Highway near Austin

RCMP say dark conditions are to blame for a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed a young man from Brandon.
It happened near the community of Austin around 8 p.m. Wednesday night
Officers say a 54-year-old driver from Saskatchewan immediately called 911 after striking a cyclist travelling in the same lane as him.
The 24-year-old Brandon man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers don’t believe alcohol or speed are factors.
The driver of the vehicle was also injured.
