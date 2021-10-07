4 Calgarians among 8 Albertans receiving Order of Excellence

Send this page to someone via email

Eight Albertans, including four Calgarians, have received the provincial government’s highest honour.

They’ve been given the Alberta Order of Excellence, an award for those who have made an outstanding provincial, national or international impact.

“Our honourees have abundant strengths that have served our province well,” said Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani in a news release Thursday.

“These include great perseverance, a selfless commitment to giving back, and a steadfast focus on sharing their unique gifts and abilities in a way that enriches us all. I offer my heartfelt thanks to each of them for their remarkable contributions.”

The Calgarians receiving the honour are:

Murray McCann: Entrepreneur and community leader who reinvests his success into organizations that combat hunger, homelessness, fear and violence. He created programs that honour fallen soldiers, including the Field of Crosses along Memorial Drive, and support homeless veterans.

Entrepreneur and community leader who reinvests his success into organizations that combat hunger, homelessness, fear and violence. He created programs that honour fallen soldiers, including the Field of Crosses along Memorial Drive, and support homeless veterans. Barb Olson: Internationally-recognized researcher, entrepreneur and toxicology expert. Her research with husband, Merle, in veterinary medicine has led to a better understanding of bacterial infections and treatment in humans and animals.

Internationally-recognized researcher, entrepreneur and toxicology expert. Her research with husband, Merle, in veterinary medicine has led to a better understanding of bacterial infections and treatment in humans and animals. Merle Olson: Internationally-renowned veterinarian and researcher. His entrepreneurism with wife, Barb, has led to innovative biotech and pharmaceutical companies specializing in veterinary products to address animal welfare issues.

Internationally-renowned veterinarian and researcher. His entrepreneurism with wife, Barb, has led to innovative biotech and pharmaceutical companies specializing in veterinary products to address animal welfare issues. Greg Powell: Pioneering emergency physician, innovator and educator. He has saved countless lives by co-founding and leading the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) and revolutionizing emergency medicine.

“All of the recipients show a remarkable talent for innovative creativity in their fields,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

“Whether in business, research, education or community building, their leadership has made all of our lives better, safer and richer. I congratulate this year’s inductees on their many accomplishments, proving brilliant ideas shine brighter when courage and collaboration stand together.”

There are now 197 members of the Alberta Order of Excellence.

