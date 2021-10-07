Moose Jaw, Sask. police find dead inmate in holding cell

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been found dead while in Moose Jaw, Sask., police custody.

Police say they located the 40-year-old inmate’s body Thursday morning in a holding cell despite speaking with officers before his death.

The police report states that officers attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead.

As a result, an investigation into the matter will be conducted by Regina police per request from Moose Jaw police.

The Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Ministry will appoint an investigation observer, according to the police report.

