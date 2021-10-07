Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Moose Jaw, Sask. police find dead inmate in holding cell

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 6:04 pm
Moose Jaw Police vehicle.
Moose Jaw Police vehicle. Moose Jaw Police / Twitter

A man has been found dead while in Moose Jaw, Sask., police custody.

Police say they located the 40-year-old inmate’s body Thursday morning in a holding cell despite speaking with officers before his death.

The police report states that officers attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. house fire injures 3 people, results in $200K in damage

As a result, an investigation into the matter will be conducted by Regina police per request from Moose Jaw police.

The Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Ministry will appoint an investigation observer, according to the police report.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina Police tagMoose Jaw Police tagInmate Death tagMoose Jaw Police Service tagMoose Jaw News tagCity MJ tagMinistry of Corrections Policing and Public Safety tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers