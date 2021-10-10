Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving Day 2021: What’s open and closed in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 5:00 am
La Grande Roue ferris wheel framed by autumn foilage in Montreal, Que., Tuesday, October 27, 2020. View image in full screen
La Grande Roue ferris wheel framed by autumn foilage in Montreal, Que., Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Many Montreal services and businesses will be affected by the holiday on Thanksgiving Day Monday.

Here’s a list of what to expect to help you plan your holiday weekend.

City services:

Most City of Montreal offices and borough offices will be closed, as will permit counters and Accès Montréal offices.

However, the 311 phone line and online services put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain accessible, although email requests received during the holiday will only be processed beginning Oct. 12.

Recycling, garbage and waste collection will run as usual for most of the city except for Montreal North, where yard waste pickup is pushed back to Oct. 12.

Ecocentres are open according to the usual schedule from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Service counters and courtrooms will be closed, but appearances of detainees are being maintained at the building at 775 Gosford Street.

Canada Post offices and banks will be closed.

Click to play video: 'Fall activities in the West Island' Fall activities in the West Island
Fall activities in the West Island

Public venues:

The Biodome, the Botanical Garden and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are open, but operating at a limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. A proof of vaccination will also be required as Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system is now effect across the province.

Visitors are being urged to buy tickets online. For more information on opening hours visit the Espace pour la vie website. The Insectarium remains closed due to ongoing renovations.

Public libraries, cultural venues, arenas, sports centres and pools will be open according to schedules set by their respective boroughs. Phone ahead. Some of those venues also require proof of vaccination to enter, so visitors are told to come prepared.

Read more: Unvaccinated relatives? Here are the risks around the Thanksgiving table

Shopping:

The Eaton Centre, Alexis Nihon and Rockland and other shopping malls will be open as of 10 a.m. but closing times vary.

Public markets are open with varying schedules. Atwater and Maisonneuve markets will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Jean-Talon opens at 8 a.m. and shuts down at 6 p.m.

Most SAQ branches will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

Read more: Canadians hit with all-time record gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend

Transport:

STM buses will run on a holiday schedule on Monday, Oct. 11. Regular transportation schedules for paratransit users are automatically cancelled on legal holidays, except for dialysis treatments. Those who are travelling on Thanksgiving must make a request for occasional transport.

The Réseau de transport de Longueuil and the Société de transport de Laval will run bus services according to their Sunday schedules for the statutory holiday.

Exo commuter buses will be running on a Saturday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.

As for exo commuter trains, service is cancelled on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac and Masacouche lines on the Monday, whereas the Vaudreuil-Hudson line will run on a Sunday schedule and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule.

Parking metres and parking signs remain in effect on statutory holidays.

