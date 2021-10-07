Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Curious about what’s open and closed over the upcoming Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 11 in Ottawa? We have you covered.

Food and drink

While most grocery stores are closed on Oct. 11, a handful are keeping their doors open.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., while the one on Isabella Street in the Glebe will close at 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All regular LCBO stores are closed but some convenience outlets might still be open.

All Beer Stores in Ottawa will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

1:15 Ontario’s top doctor recommends outdoor events for Thanksgiving gatherings Ontario’s top doctor recommends outdoor events for Thanksgiving gatherings

Shopping

Most of Ottawa’s malls, including St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place D’Orleans and Bayshore Shopping Centre, will be closed to the public. The Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the downtown Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Swimming and recreation

Some indoor pools, weight and cardio rooms at Ottawa recreation centres will be open with modified hours on Oct. 11. Check the City of Ottawa’s recreation services website for the latest updates.

You can also find a full list of the National Capital Commission’s beaches and parkways open for walking and cycling on its website.

The NCC’s pilot closing off the Sir John A. Macdonald and Sir George-Eitenne Cartier parkways in the city, as well as Colonel By Drive, for active transportation ends after the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Tourism and entertainment

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the holiday Monday.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9:10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will both be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to each of Ottawa’s national museums requires booking an advanced ticket and time slot.

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau and the Canadian War Museum will both be closed on Monday.

Among the places to catch a movie on Thanksgiving Monday are:

Story continues below advertisement

All Cineplex locations in Ottawa

Landmark Cinemas in Orléans and Kanata

The Mayfair Theatre

The ByTowne Cinema

Cine Starz, in both the St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d’Orléans

11:01 Simu Liu: Marvel’s Canadian superstar talks ‘Shang-Chi’ Simu Liu: Marvel’s Canadian superstar talks ‘Shang-Chi’ – Sep 1, 2021

Transit and parking

Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT remains out of service after the derailment on Sept. 19, replaced by R1 bus service.

Story continues below advertisement

All bus routes, including replacement service for the Trillium Line, will operate according to a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.

Para Transpo will operate according to holiday service.

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Thanksgiving Monday, with unsigned parking limits defaulted to six hours on holidays.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside garbage, green bin and recycling pickup on Thanksgiving Monday, though garbage pickups in multi-residential complexes will be unaffected.

All curbside pickups will be delayed by one day, as will recycling, green bin and bulky item pickups in multi-residential buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH)

For anyone in need of a coronavirus test:

The McNabb pop-up COVID-19 assessment centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Moodie Care Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Brewer Assessment Centre for adults will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer for kids will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 Drive-thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Kemptville will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Centretown, Sandy Hill and Somerset community health centres will all be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The supervised injection site and associated program office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The site’s mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The OPH Information Centre and the COVID-19 phone line will be closed for calls.

Also closed on Oct. 11:

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics

Dental clinics

OPH’s baby help line and phone support for breastfeeding parents will not be available.

Other city services

The client services centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place will be closed, as well as the provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr.

Ottawa’s city-run child care centres will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Respite centres on Bayview Road, McArthur Road and Cumberland Street will all be closed on Monday.

Residents can still call 3-1-1 for urgent matters that require the city’s immediate attention.

4:39 Change up your Thanksgiving feast with non-traditional sides Change up your Thanksgiving feast with non-traditional sides