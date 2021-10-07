Ground broken on new OPP detachment in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says shovels have been put into the ground for the OPP detachment in Cambridge.

It says work is underway on the $20-million facility which will replace the former detachment on Beaverdale Road that burned to the ground in September 2018.

“Our government continues to ensure that front-line police have the support and resources they need to keep Ontario’s communities safe,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

“With this new state-of-the-art detachment, OPP officers will have access to the tools, equipment and technology they need to serve and protect the people of Cambridge and its surrounding areas.”

The province says the new building, which will be located at 1360 Hespeler Rd., will feature a modern infrastructure design to support ever-changing technology requirements including facilities to secure evidence, three holding cells, closed-circuit television technology and other advanced security features.

“The impressive new Cambridge OPP Detachment, which will be equipped with a Collision Reporting Centre, will provide our officers and civilian members with an accessible and energy-efficient facility to continue to deliver on a shared commitment with our government to safe communities and a secure Ontario,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique stated.

The building is not expected to be completed until the middle of 2023.

