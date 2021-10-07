Housing project, featuring 16 new homes, announced for Okanagan Indian Band

Send this page to someone via email

A new housing project for Indigenous peoples and small families with moderate and low incomes has been announced for the North Okanagan.

On Thursday, the province said construction will begin on 16 affordable, on-reserve rental homes that will be built on Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) land.

The project will feature one- and two-bedroom homes in four two-storey buildings. Four of the 16 homes will be wheelchair accessible.

The project will be located at Head of Lake Road and Pebble Park Lane on OKIB Reserve No. 1.

“Our government is proud to be working with the Okanagan Indian Band to help support their goal of increasing the number of members living in their community,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee.

“We will continue to work in partnership with Indigenous organizations and First Nations to build homes like these to ensure that Indigenous peoples can live in their communities, surrounded by their culture.”

According to the province, the project will incorporate culturally appropriate design elements to showcase the Okanagan Indian Band’s culture.

“Housing is always in short supply on reserve, so the additional fourplex units will certainly help ease the housing situation,” said Byron Louis, chief of the Okanagan Indian Band.

“The additional housing will help meet immediate needs while providing longer-term options for people who live on reserve, and also for people who want to move back to the reserve. Housing helps bring the community closer together, which helps to preserve our culture and our unity. This housing will help on many fronts.”

The province is providing $1.7 million from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the project. The Okanagan Indian Band provided the land and will own and operate the building.

The new homes are expected to open in the spring.

