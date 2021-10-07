Menu

Canada

Ontario looks to make cannabis delivery, pickup for private stores permanent

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones' Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones
From the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the provincial government has maintained that it would keep both cannabis and alcohol retailers open. But cannabis retailers are crying foul, saying the province is imposing limits on how their products are sold. Morganne Campbell has more in this report – Nov 28, 2020

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario wants to permanently give private cannabis retailers the option of offering delivery and curbside pickup.

The proposal is part of a wide-ranging bill introduced in the legislature Thursday aimed at reducing red tape.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario government temporarily allows deliveries, curbside pickup of cannabis

Cannabis stores were given temporary permission to allow delivery and pickup during the pandemic.

The government says the proposed change will allow retailers to keep supporting physical distancing and other public-health measures.

Read more: Rapid growth of cannabis stores in Ontario will likely result in some closures: OCS

Other temporary pandemic measures the government is looking to extend in its proposed legislation include fast-tracking of applications for licensed patio spaces and improving access to virtual government and other services.

Story continues below advertisement

Raj Grover, CEO of cannabis retailer High Tide Inc., welcomed the news and says cannabis retailers have proven home delivery can be done safely and securely.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
