Politics

New Brunswick auditor general report reveals more than 800 fraudulent COVID-19 payments

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 2:03 pm
N.B. auditor general Janice Leahy has revealed 827 fraudulent payments were made from an emergency response benefit due to the lack of a control mechanism to validate insurance numbers. View image in full screen
N.B. auditor general Janice Leahy has revealed 827 fraudulent payments were made from an emergency response benefit due to the lack of a control mechanism to validate insurance numbers. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

The New Brunswick auditor general has revealed through an annual report that more than 800 fraudulent payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic were made due to a lack of a control mechanism on validating social insurance numbers.

At the height of the pandemic, the government in New Brunswick moved to assist people who’d been laid off due to the pandemic and were waiting on federal financial assistance. It rolled out the one-time $900 New Brunswick Workers’ Emergency Income Benefit.

The application, auditor general Janice Leahy said, asked for a social insurance number but it lacked the typically used formula to validate social insurance numbers.

“Also the field that is there for social insurance numbers … there are some unique characteristics — a formula to make sure that a social insurance number is a valid social insurance number. And in the field, it seemed like any combination of numbers could be entered. (It) didn’t allow that formula when you ran it to say that’s a valid social insurance number so there was no control over the field itself and that process of not having a control over the field led into some of the errors we saw with social insurance numbers.”

She said 827 fraudulent benefits were paid out to New Brunswickers and when pushed about whether the government had rolled out a payment assistance program without a fail safe against fraud, she said: “that is more or less our understanding.”

Despite the scathing report, which also tackled the lack of public reporting on the program, the Department of Post Secondary Education Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder made no apologies on Friday for how the program rolled out.

“We had to get a recommendation to the COVID all-party cabinet committee as quickly as possible so that we had something in place,” he said, speaking to reporters. “We had to negotiate with the Red Cross to get something in place in a matter of days and I’m very proud of the work we did under extreme pressure.”

Holder said the government has not ruled out legal action against those who made fraudulent claims to obtain the one-time benefit.

