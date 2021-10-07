Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in weekend homicide in East Elmwood

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 2:40 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service badge.
A Winnipeg Police Service badge. John Woods / The Canadian Press

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a weekend homicide in Winnipeg

Police said Skylnn Autumn Elizabeth Keeper is in custody after an investigation into the death of Arnel Deleon Arabe, 63, who was found dead at a shared residence on Prevette Street Sunday morning.

Read more: Homicide unit investigates death of Winnipeg man Sunday

According to police, Keeper and Arabe are believed to have known each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police' House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police
House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police – Sep 29, 2021
