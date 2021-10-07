Winnipeg woman charged in weekend homicide in East Elmwood

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a weekend homicide in Winnipeg
Police said Skylnn Autumn Elizabeth Keeper is in custody after an investigation into the death of Arnel Deleon Arabe, 63, who was found dead at a shared residence on Prevette Street Sunday morning.
According to police, Keeper and Arabe are believed to have known each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
