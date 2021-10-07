Harvest ‘practically complete’ across Saskatchewan: crop report

Send this page to someone via email

The newest Saskatchewan crop report shows that nearly all regions have almost completed harvest with 99 per cent of crop in the bin.

Saskatchewan is well above the five-year average for harvest progress for this time of year, which is 79 per cent.

The report notes that overall provincial yields are well below average, even for areas that received timely rains. Average yields are estimated at 30 bushel per acre for hard red spring wheat, 19 bushel per acre for durum, 49 bushel per acre for oats, 34 bushel per acre for barley, 21 bushel per acre for canola, 22 bushel per acre for peas and 870 pounds per acre for lentils.

Yields were also impacted by extreme drought, heat stress, wind, hail and grasshoppers.

Topsoil moisture conditions are still a concern, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture. Topsoil moisture on cropland is rated as 12 per cent adequate, 43 per cent short and 45 per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as eight per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and 57 per cent very short.

As a result, producers are hoping there will be significant precipitation this fall and winter to replenish moisture levels in both the soil and dugouts.

Hay is being rated as poor to good in quality for much of the province heading into the winter months.

Average hay yields on dry land are reported as 0.79 tons per acre (alfalfa), 0.77 tons per acre (alfalfa/brome and wild hay), 0.55 tons per acre (other tame hay) and 1.13 tons per acre (greenfeed).

In terms of irrigated land, the estimated average hay yields are 2.2 tons per acre (alfalfa), 2.1 tons per acre (alfalfa/brome), 1.60 tons per acre (wild hay) and 1.9 tons per acre (greenfeed).

Many livestock producers reported inadequate to adequate supplies of hay, straw, greenfeed and feed grain heading into winter. Many areas in the province will have inadequate winter feed supplies and shortages are expected due to a poor first cut of hay and the inability to get a second cut.

The amount of acres seeded to winter cereals is below normal due to drier than normal field conditions this fall.

Most areas are estimating winter wheat acres to drop 17 per cent, while fall rye is estimated to reduce to 12 per cent.

Farmers stress line

Sask Ag said the Farmers Stress Line is available 24 hours a day for any needed support at 1-800-677-4442.

The service is run by Mobile Crisis Services Regina and all calls are confidential.