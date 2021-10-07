Moose Jaw, Sask. house fire injures 3 people, results in $200K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are recovering from a variety of injuries following a house fire on Thursday morning in Moose Jaw, Sask.

A Moose Jaw police report shared on Thursday states that police, firefighters and EMS were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. to a house fire on the 1000 block of Caribou Street West.

Police say they arrived to a fully involved fire at the residence.

Emergency responders managed to withdraw two occupants from the home. Police say another person was able to escape the fire on their own.

According to the report, two of the escapees suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person sustained minor injuries.

Police say there is about $200,000 in damage following the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.