Canada

Moose Jaw, Sask. house fire injures 3 people, results in $200K in damage

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 11:41 am
Moose Jaw, Sask., police say two people suffered injuries from a house fire early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Moose Jaw, Sask., police say two people suffered injuries from a house fire early Thursday morning. File / Global News

Three people are recovering from a variety of injuries following a house fire on Thursday morning in Moose Jaw, Sask.

A Moose Jaw police report shared on Thursday states that police, firefighters and EMS were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. to a house fire on the 1000 block of Caribou Street West.

Police say they arrived to a fully involved fire at the residence.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. first responders attend 3 fires in under 4 hours on Friday

Emergency responders managed to withdraw two occupants from the home. Police say another person was able to escape the fire on their own.

According to the report, two of the escapees suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person sustained minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is about $200,000 in damage following the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

