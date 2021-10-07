Man charged after allegedly running unlicensed and unregistered cosmetic surgery clinic in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

OSHAWA, Ont. — A man is facing charges after allegedly running an unlicensed cosmetic surgery clinic out of a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police allege the clinic offered Botox, non-surgical nose augmentations, fillers and hair transplant surgeries.

They say officers searched a home on Pilgrim Square in Oshawa on Wednesday, seized numerous documents and arrested a suspect.

The suspect, Isaac Aceveda who is a 51-year-old man, is charged with false pretense over $5,000.

Police are asking any patients or alleged victims of the clinic to come forward.

Investigators didn’t say whether anyone was injured or suffered health consequences after seeking treatment at the clinic.

Advertisement