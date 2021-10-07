Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after allegedly running unlicensed and unregistered cosmetic surgery clinic in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 11:05 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

OSHAWA, Ont. — A man is facing charges after allegedly running an unlicensed cosmetic surgery clinic out of a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police allege the clinic offered Botox, non-surgical nose augmentations, fillers and hair transplant surgeries.

They say officers searched a home on Pilgrim Square in Oshawa on Wednesday, seized numerous documents and arrested a suspect.

Read more: 2 people charged in connection with Oshawa shooting that injured 25-year-old man

The suspect, Isaac Aceveda who is a 51-year-old man, is charged with false pretense over $5,000.

Police are asking any patients or alleged victims of the clinic to come forward.

Investigators didn’t say whether anyone was injured or suffered health consequences after seeking treatment at the clinic.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Oshawa tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police tagoshawa news tagCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario tagcosmetic surgery clinic tagoshawa cosmetic surgery clinic tagPilgrim Square tagPilgrim Square oshawa tagunlicensed cosmetic surgery clinic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers