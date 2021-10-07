What’s open and closed in Kingston over the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With Thanksgiving Monday falling on Oct. 11 this year, many Kingston, Ont., services and businesses will be affected by the holiday.

Recommendations are that this year, even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues, those vaccinated against the virus can gather indoors in small groups while unmasked. It’s a far cry from Thanksgiving 2020 when gatherings with anyone outside the household were restricted altogether.

With the holiday getting the go-ahead this year for the majority of the population, Global News has gathered a list of what’s open and closed to help you plan long weekend festivities in Kingston.

Food and Drink:

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be closed Monday.

Metro locations will run on limited hours Sunday and Monday.

All Loblaws locations will run on regular hours Monday.

No Frills locations will run on reduced hours Monday.

Farm Boy will close at 6 p.m. both Sunday and Monday.

FreshCo will close at 6 p.m. Monday.

Costco will be closed Monday.

Walmart will be open regular hours Monday.

Entertainment:

The PumpHouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

The Tett Centre for Creativity and Learning will be closed Monday.

The Cataraqui Centre will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Kingston Pen tours are closed Monday.

Fort Henry will be open throughout the holiday weekend.

Upper Canada Village will be open throughout the holiday weekend.

City services:

Garbage, green bin and recycling will not be collected Monday. Collection moves to the day after your normal pick-up day for the rest of the week.

All Kingston Transit buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Kingston Access Services will operate with limited service Monday.

All administrative offices, including housing and social services and provincial offences, are closed Monday.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro are closed Monday.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, INVISTA Centre/ Fitness & Wellness Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre, CaraCo Home Field and arenas are closed Monday.

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed Monday.

The Confederation Basin Marina office is open. The fueling stations are open at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, but the office will be closed Monday.

Grand Theatre Box Office is closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.