Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing over $2M from Ontario Minor Hockey Association

A 47-year-old woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing over $2 million from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), York Regional Police say.

Police said Georgina resident Jennifer Guertin pled guilty on Sept. 29 to theft over $5,000, breach of trust, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized use of a computer with intent to commit an offence.

She was handed a 48-month jail sentence and $100,000 restitution to pay to the OMHA.

The Financial Crimes Unit began its investigation back in November 2018 after getting a tip of missing funds in the association. Investigators said Guertin stole about $2.4 million during her time as the OMHA’s director of finance.

Guertin was charged in June 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6612 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

