Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing over $2M from Ontario Minor Hockey Association

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 9:57 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 47-year-old woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing over $2 million from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), York Regional Police say.

Police said Georgina resident Jennifer Guertin pled guilty on Sept. 29 to theft over $5,000, breach of trust, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized use of a computer with intent to commit an offence.

She was handed a 48-month jail sentence and $100,000 restitution to pay to the OMHA.

The Financial Crimes Unit began its investigation back in November 2018 after getting a tip of missing funds in the association. Investigators said Guertin stole about $2.4 million during her time as the OMHA’s director of finance.

Guertin was charged in June 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6612 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagYork Regional Police tagYork Police tagyork crime tagOMHA tagOntario Minor Hockey Association tagOMHA Fraud tagOntario Minor Hockey Association Fraud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers