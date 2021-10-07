Redesigned Commonwealth Games bid will seek no money from City of Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A group bidding to bring the Commonwealth Games to Hamilton says it will not ask for financial support from the city as it redesigns its bid to land the games in 2030.

The change of direction, on the part of Hamilton 100, was outlined in a presentation to the city’s general issues committee Wednesday.

“The initial funding request for sports infrastructure, which would normally be part of a games program, we are almost entirely going to privatize,” said bid committee spokesperson Lou Frapporti. “So there will be no request to the city in that regard.”

“We, as a bid organization, will be making no request of the city for financial support in any way whatsoever,” he added.

His comments were reiterated by PJ Mercanti, another member of the bid committee.

“Instead of the City of Hamilton cutting a cheque to fund new facilities towards its share of a games bid, it’s the private sector writing that cheque,” Mercanti said. “It also will be the private sector operating these facilities, post-games.”

The Hamilton 100 bid team, a group of local business people and city boosters, was formed several years ago and originally planned to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, before switching its focus to 2026.

The focus shifted back to 2030 after bid organizers were not able to get provincial support for the accelerated timeline.

They had previously indicated that the city would be asked to contribute millions of dollars to upgrade local venues.

Hamilton 100’s new timeline calls for a redesigned bid to be submitted next summer to the international Commonwealth Games Federation, which is expected to select a host city in 2023.