Woman dies after being hit by an SUV in Laval: police

A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV Wednesday night in the Fabreville district in Laval. The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking southbound on Montée Montrougeau at around 6:25 p.m. when she was struck.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her late 40s, was travelling northbound on the same street when she lost control of the SUV and crossed into the opposite lane, striking a traffic sign before hitting the pedestrian, according to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

The victim was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

The driver, who was uninjured in the accident, is not facing any charges, according to Beshara.

The driver may have experienced a medical emergency as neither alcohol nor speeding appears to have been a factor in the crash, Beshara said.