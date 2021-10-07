Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Woman dies after being hit by an SUV in Laval: police

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 7:25 am
One woman is dead after being hit by an SUV in Laval. Wednesday, October 6, 2021. View image in full screen
One woman is dead after being hit by an SUV in Laval. Wednesday, October 6, 2021. TVA

A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV Wednesday night in the Fabreville district in Laval. The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking southbound on Montée Montrougeau at around 6:25 p.m. when she was struck.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her late 40s, was travelling northbound on the same street when she lost control of the SUV and crossed into the opposite lane, striking a traffic sign before hitting the pedestrian, according to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

Read more: ‘We’re all heartbroken’: Montreal family in grief after 15-year-old pedestrian killed

The victim was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

The driver, who was uninjured in the accident, is not facing any charges, according to Beshara.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver may have experienced a medical emergency as neither alcohol nor speeding appears to have been a factor in the crash,  Beshara said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pedestrian tagLaval tagSPL tagStephanie Beshara tagFabreville tagMontée Montrougeau tagService de police de Laval tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers