Ehlers scores twice as Jets down Flames in feisty pre-season battle

Nikolaj Ehlers’ second goal of the game midway through the third period helped propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames in the Jets’ final pre-season game at home.

The Danish winger beat Flames backup Dan Vladar 9:14 into the third period and it held up for the winner in a game that featured plenty of penalties and after-the-whistle shenanigans.

Icing a lineup that should look quite similar to their opening night group next Wednesday in Anaheim, the Jets came flying out of the gates.

Josh Morrissey would bury a nice feed from Adam Lowry to open the scoring in the first, and six minutes later Ehlers brought the house down with an end-to-end rush that he finished off with a slapshot that beat Vladar top shelf over the glove.

Nearing the midway point of the second, it would have been fair to wonder if the Flames were ever going to show up for this game. The shots were 26-5 Winnipeg when the Flames finally got on the board when Glenn Gawdin beat Connor Hellebuyck.

To make matters worse for Winnipeg, Nathan Beaulieu took a penalty in a scrum after the goal was scored, and Andrew Mangiapane would tie the game on the ensuing power play.

The Jets would take the lead on Ehlers’ second of the night and had multiple quality chances to get the hat-trick but couldn’t beat Vladar.

With under a minute left and the goalie pulled, Mikael Backlund thought he had tied the game for the Flames. But upon further review, officials determined that Matthew Tkachuk played the puck with a high-stick nine seconds earlier so the goal was waved off. They never got another shot on goal.

Hellebuyck made 16 saves to earn his second win of the preseason. Vladar was much busier, stopping 37 shots in the loss.

The two sides complete their preseason schedules in Calgary Friday night.