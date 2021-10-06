Kingston, Ont. retirement home honours the efforts of its employees

Send this page to someone via email

Signature Retirement Living held a ceremony and handed out commemorative medals to employees at its Kingsbridge retirement community on Centennial Drive.

The company called it “Celebrating our Heroes” day.

Resident Karl Hansen handed the medals out to the homes staff and says they deserve the recognition for all their efforts taking care of the residents.

“They look after everybody, all their needs and they keep track of everybody,” Hansen said.

“They book appointments for you and make sure you get everywhere you’re supposed to be.”

The retirement home’s executive director, Laura Kennedy, says the recognition is well deserved in light of all the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it.

“Every single day there’s been changes in direction, changes in how we’ve been asking them to do their jobs and it’s been emotional because they have their own personal stresses at home dealing with this pandemic,” said Kennedy.

“They’ve come to work every single day to provide that support to our residents and they’ve done it with a smile on their face under their mask.”

