Charges laid in death of Norway House woman

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman in Norway House.

Police say the woman was found seriously injured in a home on Provincial Road 373 in the community Sunday afternoon.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she later died.

#rcmpmb investigating an early morning Oct 3 homicide in Norway House after officers located a 25yo female w/ serious injuries who later died in hospital. On Oct 5, 30yo Don Travis Forbister was charged with 2nd Deg Murder & was remanded into custody. Investigation continues. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers were told the woman was assaulted by the victim of a separate assault earlier in the day.

Read more: Six charged for impaired driving in Norway House in four days

A release from RCMP Wednesday didn’t say if the two assaults are connected.

A 30-year-old man from Norway House is charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court in Thompson Wednesday.

0:28 12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP 12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP – Sep 22, 2021