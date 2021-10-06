Menu

Crime

Charges laid in death of Norway House woman

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 4:50 pm
File: RCMP badge.
File: RCMP badge. File / Global News

A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman in Norway House.

Police say the woman was found seriously injured in a home on Provincial Road 373 in the community Sunday afternoon.

Read more: 14 people face charges, one still at large in Norway House sexual assault investigation

The woman was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Police say officers were told the woman was assaulted by the victim of a separate assault earlier in the day.

Read more: Six charged for impaired driving in Norway House in four days

A release from RCMP Wednesday didn’t say if the two assaults are connected.

A 30-year-old man from Norway House is charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court in Thompson Wednesday.

Click to play video: '12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP' 12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP
12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP – Sep 22, 2021
