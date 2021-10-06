Charges laid in death of Norway House woman

A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman in Norway House.
Police say the woman was found seriously injured in a home on Provincial Road 373 in the community Sunday afternoon.
The woman was rushed to hospital where she later died.
Police say officers were told the woman was assaulted by the victim of a separate assault earlier in the day.
A release from RCMP Wednesday didn’t say if the two assaults are connected.
A 30-year-old man from Norway House is charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court in Thompson Wednesday.
