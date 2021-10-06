Menu

Health

N.L. recommends limiting indoor private gatherings to reduce COVID-19 spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Vaccine conversations around the Thanksgiving dinner table' Vaccine conversations around the Thanksgiving dinner table
With Thanksgiving around the corner, conversations with friends and family around vaccinations may be difficult, but one expert says respectfulness is key.

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are asking residents to limit indoor private gatherings to 20 people for the next two weeks.

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour told reporters today her recommendation is consistent with gathering limits in other Atlantic provinces.

Read more: Wood Buffalo councillor from N.L. proud her home province is helping Alberta with COVID-19 fight

She says that as the colder weather sets in, people are much more likely to move indoors, which raises the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

Officials are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today and 30 more recoveries.

Click to play video: 'Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?' Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?
Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?

Seven cases are in the central health region and two are in the eastern health region, which includes St. John’s. The province has 132 active reported COVID-19 cases and 14 people in hospital with the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

Seviour says 90 per cent of people 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and about 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagNewfoundland and Labrador COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Thanksgiving tagThanksgiving covid-19 tagNL COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 gathering tagDr. Rosann Seviour tag

