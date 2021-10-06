Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Cineworld planned to sell off RecRoom and Cineplex’s signage business

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club' Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club
WATCH: Cineplex hopes to lure back moviegoers with new club – Aug 11, 2021

Cineworld Group PLC’s chief executive was planning to sell off Cineplex Inc.’s RecRoom and signage business in a secret initiative he called “Project Jumanji.'”

The U.K. cinema chain’s head Moshe “Mooky” Greidinger testified today at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that his company was planning to find buyers for the businesses.

Greidinger was planning for the sale as he worked to close a $2.8-billion deal Cineworld signed in December 2019 to acquire Cineplex.

He says he wanted to rid Cineplex of the businesses because Cineworld’s focus was primarily on theatres and it didn’t have the expertise to keep other ventures open.

Read more: Cineplex’s COVID-19 pandemic response was similar to prospective buyer, other retailers: CEO

Greidinger and Cineworld worked to sell the businesses before June 2020, when they backed out of the takeover deal and blamed Cineplex for breaching its terms.

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex has focused on arcade and dining venues called RecRoom as well as a digital sign business to offset swings in the box office and increased streaming options.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CINEPLEX tagCineworld tagCanadian Theatres tagcineplex cineworld merger tagcineworld cineplex tagcineworld purchase tagproject jumanji tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers