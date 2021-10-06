Although fencing remains, Kingston’s Gord Downie Pier is open for use

Send this page to someone via email

More than a month after it was closed due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the mayor of Kingston has confirmed that the beach and pier at Breakwater Park have now reopened for public use.

The city says part of the fence has opened up to allow public access.

Still, fencing remains up at the Gord Downie Pier and the nearby beach area, which were closed in early September because of overcrowding from the newly arrived Queen’s students moving in next door.

Most of the fencing will stay up for now in case the popular waterfront area needs to be closed down quickly again.

Still, Kingston’s Mayor, Bryan Paterson, is optimistic that he won’t have to make the decision to close the pier again.

“From what I’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, nothing indicates that we would have to close it again. So I’m sure eventually we’ll take down all of the fencing,” he said Tuesday.

