Canada

Although fencing remains, Kingston’s Gord Downie Pier is open for use

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 10:26 am
The beach and the pier at Breakwater Park are open again, but fencing remains in case there is need for a quick closure again, said Kingston's mayor. View image in full screen
The beach and the pier at Breakwater Park are open again, but fencing remains in case there is need for a quick closure again, said Kingston's mayor. Kayla Karim/Global News

More than a month after it was closed due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the mayor of Kingston has confirmed that the beach and pier at Breakwater Park have now reopened for public use.

The city says part of the fence has opened up to allow public access.

Still, fencing remains up at the Gord Downie Pier and the nearby beach area, which were closed in early September because of overcrowding from the newly arrived Queen’s students moving in next door.

Read more: City of Kingston closes Gord Downie Pier due to recent large gatherings

Most of the fencing will stay up for now in case the popular waterfront area needs to be closed down quickly again.

Still, Kingston’s Mayor, Bryan Paterson, is optimistic that he won’t have to make the decision to close the pier again.

Story continues below advertisement

“From what I’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, nothing indicates that we would have to close it again. So I’m sure eventually we’ll take down all of the fencing,” he said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'City closes Breakwater park beach, Gord Downie Pier to prevent covid-19 spread' City closes Breakwater park beach, Gord Downie Pier to prevent covid-19 spread
City closes Breakwater park beach, Gord Downie Pier to prevent covid-19 spread – Sep 5, 2020
