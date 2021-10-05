Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No charges laid in ‘explosive devices’ probe that shut down Ambassador Bridge, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 8:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor-Detroit closed as police investigate reports of possible explosives' Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor-Detroit closed as police investigate reports of possible explosives
WATCH ABOVE: The Ambassador Bridge, which connected Windsor, Ont. to Detroit, U.S., was closed in both directions on Monday as Windsor Police investigated reports of possible explosives.

TORONTO — Police in Windsor, Ont., say they will lay no charges in connection with the discovery of potentially explosive devices near the U.S.-Canada border that led to the temporary shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge.

Police say Canada Boarder Services Agency officers found two grenades submerged in an unknown white powder during a vehicle inspection at the Ambassador Bridge on Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was detained, the surrounding area was evacuated and traffic on the bridge was suspended for several hours.

Read more: Traffic resumes at Ambassador Bridge after closure due to explosives probe

Windsor police say further investigation showed the grenades were inert and no direct threats were made to persons or places in connection with the devices.

Story continues below advertisement

It also said that the driver, a man from the United States, didn’t have any intent to cause harm or use the grenades for “nefarious purpose” and will not face charges.

The Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor with Detroit, Mich., was fully reopened at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters and officers look on by the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Firefighters and officers look on by the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Windsor tagWindsor police tagAmbassador Bridge tagAmbassador Bridge closure tagAmbassador Bridge explosives probe tagExplosives probe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers