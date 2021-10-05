No charges laid in ‘explosive devices’ probe that shut down Ambassador Bridge, police say

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Police in Windsor, Ont., say they will lay no charges in connection with the discovery of potentially explosive devices near the U.S.-Canada border that led to the temporary shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge.

Police say Canada Boarder Services Agency officers found two grenades submerged in an unknown white powder during a vehicle inspection at the Ambassador Bridge on Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was detained, the surrounding area was evacuated and traffic on the bridge was suspended for several hours.

Windsor police say further investigation showed the grenades were inert and no direct threats were made to persons or places in connection with the devices.

It also said that the driver, a man from the United States, didn’t have any intent to cause harm or use the grenades for “nefarious purpose” and will not face charges.

The Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor with Detroit, Mich., was fully reopened at 5 p.m. on Monday.

View image in full screen Firefighters and officers look on by the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke