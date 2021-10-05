Suspect fleeing police led to fatal Provencher Boulevard crash: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a suspect trying to speed away from a traffic stop led to a crash that killed a woman on Provencher Boulevard Monday.

The crash, which happened around noon, left the roadway closed for several hours as police investigated what they called a “major motor vehicle collision.”

In a release Tuesday, police said the crash happened after an eastbound vehicle sped away from a traffic stop, eventually losing control, mounting a concrete median and hitting an oncoming westbound vehicle.

Police say the suspect fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

View image in full screen Police at the scene of the crash. Ron Dhaliwal/Global News

The woman behind the wheel of the other vehicle died and police say the investigation was taken over by the homicide unit.

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death while impaired to any degree by BAC or drug or a combination of both, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and driving while prohibited pursuant to a federal or provincial act.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) says it is now investigating the fatal crash.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that might help the police watchdog’s investigation are asked to call IIU investigators at 1-844-667-6060.

31-year old man facing multiple charges after female killed in motor vehicle collision. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has assumed responsibility for the investigation in accordance with section 65(4) of the Police Services Act.https://t.co/UBj8AQMftY — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 5, 2021

