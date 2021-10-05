Menu

Crime

Suspect fleeing police led to fatal Provencher Boulevard crash: WPS

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 3:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Major crash shuts down stretch of Provencher Boulevard' Major crash shuts down stretch of Provencher Boulevard
Winnipeg police are investigating a “major motor vehicle collision” that occurred on Provencher Boulevard in St. Boniface Monday.

Winnipeg police say a suspect trying to speed away from a traffic stop led to a crash that killed a woman on Provencher Boulevard Monday.

The crash, which happened around noon, left the roadway closed for several hours as police investigated what they called a “major motor vehicle collision.”

In a release Tuesday, police said the crash happened after an eastbound vehicle sped away from a traffic stop, eventually losing control, mounting a concrete median and hitting an oncoming westbound vehicle.

Police say the suspect fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Police at the scene of the crash. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the crash. Ron Dhaliwal/Global News

The woman behind the wheel of the other vehicle died and police say the investigation was taken over by the homicide unit.

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death while impaired to any degree by BAC or drug or a combination of both, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and driving while prohibited pursuant to a federal or provincial act.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) says it is now investigating the fatal crash.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that might help the police watchdog’s investigation are asked to call IIU investigators at 1-844-667-6060.

Click to play video: 'What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision' What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision
What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision – May 24, 2019
