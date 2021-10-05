Menu

Canada

Former Nova Scotia premier Roger Bacon remembered as agricultural pioneer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 11:58 am
Nova Scotia premier Roger Bacon takes questions from the media in Halifax in this Sept.13, 1990, file photo. Bacon is being remembered today as an agricultural pioneer. The province's 21st premier died yesterday at the age of 95. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Callis. View image in full screen
Former Nova Scotia premier Roger Bacon is being remembered today as an agricultural pioneer.

The province’s 21st premier died Monday at the age of 95.

Read more: N.S. Premier Tim Houston and 18 ministers — including 7 women — sworn into office

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston issued a statement today describing Bacon as a tireless and dedicated public servant.

Houston says Bacon was a keenly innovative farmer who helped transform Nova Scotia’s blueberry industry.

First elected to the legislature in 1970, Bacon held several cabinet posts, including agriculture, tourism, housing and environment.

He served as premier from 1990 to 1991.

“Our province is better and stronger because of his many contributions,” Houston said.

Story continues below advertisement

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I send my deepest condolences to (his) children Doug, Diana and Deborah, his extended family and his many friends.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
