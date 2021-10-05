Salmon Arm woman wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm resident Serena Bosley couldn’t believe her eyes when she learned she won the Extra prize of $500,000 from the Sept. 1 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I saw all the zeros, turned to my friend, and asked her to check it out,” she said of the moment she checked the ticket at the Pharmasave’s Check-A-Ticket machine. “She said, ‘You need to go to the till.’”

After verifying with the clerk that she matched 4/4 numbers and her win was real, she texted her husband, who was also excited and they made some plans.

“I’ve always wanted a new truck and some acreage. It will be great to make this a reality,” she said.

“(I’m) shocked and grateful…. This means I can buy a few things that I’ve always wanted and who knows, maybe even retire a little earlier.”

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have won more than $30 million playing Extra and more than $67 million from Lotto 6/49. The Extra offers a chance for an extra $500,000 and is available with Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and BC/49 at any BCLC lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com.

