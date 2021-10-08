What’s open and closed in Peterborough over the Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a look at which businesses and services will be open and which will be closed in Peterborough this Thanksgiving weekend.

COVID-19 testing, vaccination

Peterborough Regional Health Centre assessment centre (1 Hospital Dr.): Closed Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday. Appointments must be booked online.

Vaccination clinic at Health Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.): Open Monday 10 a.m.- 3 .p.m (time adjusted for holiday Monday only)

Peterborough Public Health recommends family and friends screen for COVID-19 symptoms before attending any gatherings.

“Please stay home if you are feeling unwell or have symptoms,” stated Donna Churipuy, director of public health programs. “This is especially important if celebrating indoors with people who are only partially vaccinated or not vaccinated yet.”

Self-screening can be done online.

Municipal/provincial services

Banks: All closed.

City hall: Closed Monday.

City child-care services: Closed Monday.

Social services: Office closed Monday; emergency shelters open (call 705-926-0096).

Bensfort Road landfill site (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No change Monday.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Road): Open Monday.

Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Monday.

Peterborough Airport: Regular hours.

Peterborough Transit: Holiday schedule on Monday 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Regular hours on Saturday and Sunday; route times available on the city’s website.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Monday. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The DelaFosse branch remains closed to the public.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Monday.

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed for the weekend and Monday. In an emergency, call on-call staff at 705-743-1000.

Public works: Phone line available 24 hours a day at 705-745-1386.

Recreation/Attractions

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Open Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Monday. Must book by appointment. Call 705-743-9179.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Closed due to pandemic.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Closed Monday; open on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA: Closed Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Closed due to the pandemic. The playground, park trails and disc golf park are open to the public. All trash is carry in-carry out and washrooms remain closed.

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alcohol/grocery/shoping

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed on Monday.

Other weekend hours:

1900 Lansdowne St. West: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

139 George St. N: Open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1154 Chemong Rd.: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

570 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

LCBO: All stores will be closed Monday.

Other weekend hours:

196 Sherbrooke St. and 1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place): Both open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

400 Lansdowne St. E. (Willowcreek Plaza): Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

879 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St.): Closed Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland (142 Hunter St. E.): Closed Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Franz’s Butcher Shop: Closed on Monday; open Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fresh Co. (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 181 Brock St.): Both closed on Monday; Brock Street store open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Lansdowne store open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lansdowne Place: Closed on Monday; open Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No Frills (Greg’s No Frills, 230 George St. N. and Chub and Nikki’s No Frills, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Monday; both open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd): Closed on Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Morello’s Independent Grocer: Closed on Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Peterborough Square: Closed on Monday.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Monday; ppen Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed on Monday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Monday; both open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

