Man seriously injured while trying to help jack-knifed transport truck on Hwy. 401

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been seriously injured while trying to help a jack-knifed truck on Highway 401 early Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on westbound Highway 401 near Highway 427 at around 1 a.m.

OPP. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News a good Samaritan got out of his vehicle to check on the driver of the truck in the westbound lanes when an SUV struck the truck, pushing it into the man.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 20s was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

The northbound and southbound ramps from Highway 401 to Highway 427 are closed for the investigation and cleanup. Roads are expected to be reopened around 8 a.m.

UPDATE Road Closure: #Hwy427 NB/SB at #Hwy401 WB – Northbound and southbound ramps remain closed following collision. Please use alternate route. — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 5, 2021

Advertisement