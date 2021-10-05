Hundreds march through Lethbridge in memory of MMIWG

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people made the Sisters in Spirit walk from Lethbridge’s city hall to Galt Gardens, in memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited individuals on Monday.

Wearing red, playing drums and singing, they walked with signs bearing the names of those lost and murdered.

“It’s very emotional,” said Sheldon Day Chief, who took part in the walk.

“Each and every one of us has been touched by this situation. I’ve had cousins, nieces and nephews that have been affected by this as well.”

Seven years ago, Wendy English’s two granddaughters were murdered.

She says prayers that are part of the candlelight vigil provide the most meaning and are needed by the families impacted by loss.

“They’re so powerful,” she said. “(I wish) for all the prayers to continue throughout the world, for all the people that are still missing… for some of the family members to have closure.”

The walk is in its 15th year in Lethbridge. English says it’s encouraging to see the number of people taking part grow.

“Every year, it seems to be getting bigger, and the support we’re getting from the community, it’s like reconciling,” English said.

“It’s reconciliation, supporting each other and helping each other, coming together as brothers and sisters.”

“Change starts with us. It’s called a community action plan, and where it starts within a community is with individuals,” Day Chief said.

"Change starts with us. It's called a community action plan, and where it starts within a community is with individuals," Day Chief said.

"This is what this (walk) was calling for, and I believe this is where it all starts."