Calgary Flames lose to Edmonton Oilers on Monday

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored third-period power-play goals 55 seconds apart as the Edmonton Oilers rallied past the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Monday.

Brendan Perlini and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (4-1-1), who have won two straight.

Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm replied for the Flames (2-3-1), who had a two-game winning streak halted.

It appeared that Calgary’s Milan Lucic had scored five minutes into the game, but the goal was called back after a challenge showed that the Flames were offside on the play.

Tkachuk took advantage of a Darnell Nurse giveaway 11 minutes into the game and lifted a puck off of the arm of Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen and in for his third of the pre-season.

Calgary added another one with 1:15 left in the first as another giveaway sprung Gaudreau on a break and he beat Koskinen high to the glove side.

Lindholm fired home a one-timer on a feed from behind the net by Tkachuk to make it 3-0 for Calgary midway through the game.

Edmonton finally got on the board with eight minutes left in the second period as Perlini chipped a shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom for his fifth of the pre-season. They then closed to within one just over a minute later as Draisaitl fed it front to a hard-charging Puljujarvi, who scored his fourth.

The Oilers tied the game 3-3 nine minutes into the third period on the power play as McDavid was tripped up as he charged the net with the puck and took out Markstrom, then getting hit by the puck on a Puljujarvi shot and being credited with the goal.

Calgary unsuccessfully challenged that goal and received a penalty, giving the Oilers another power-play marker less than a minute later as Draisaitl rifled home a shot from the right circle.

The Flames are back at it on Wednesday as they head to Winnipeg to face the Jets. The Oilers remain home to welcome the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

