Winnipeg Blue Bombers suspend Kenny Lawler for impaired driving arrest

Sitting in first place with a 7-1 record, not much has gone wrong for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers so far this season. But they’ll be playing without their leading receiver this week after a club-issued suspension for an arrest.

The Bombers suspended receiver Kenny Lawler for this week’s game after the Bombers say he informed the team of his arrest for impaired driving early Monday morning.

“Kenny informed the team today of his arrest for operating a motor vehicle while impaired early this morning,” it said in a statement from the Bombers. “Upon further investigation, the club has suspended Kenny for Friday’s game and has reported the incident to the league office.

“We take this incident very seriously and have spoken at length with Kenny throughout the day. Kenny recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behaviour is unacceptable and inexcusable. He has agreed to seek assistance as it relates to alcohol abuse, and has cooperated fully with police on the matter.”

Lawler is coming off his best game as a pro after recording 205 receiving yards in last week’s victory over the BC Lions. He currently leads the entire CFL with 703 yards receiving in the first eight games of the season.

The Bombers host the Edmonton Elks on Friday at IG Field.

