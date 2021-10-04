Man arrested after Gastown nightclub broken into three times

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police said they dealt with a chaotic weekend in Gastown, including a property crime spree that landed one man in custody.

Police said they were called to a nightclub near Abbott and West Cordova streets three times this weekend after someone smashed its windows and stole several bottles of liquor.

On Sunday morning, police arrested a man who was seen breaking a window to get inside the club.

Kevin Willard, 37, has been charged with one count of break and enter and police are investigating whether he may be linked to the other two crimes.

More than $10,000 in clothing, jewelry, and accessories were also stolen from a store near West Cordova and Richards streets around 4:30 a.m. Friday. About $2,800 of the stolen goods were recovered from a man trying to sell it in the Downtown Eastside.

Police said no charges have been laid as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Police are also looking for a customer at a business near Abbott and West Cordova sstreets who allegedly used racial slurs and acted aggressively towards an employee who confronted him about not wearing a mask.

When the employee tried to call 911, the man grabbed the phone from her hands and threw it to the ground.

Police say officers have responded to 82 violent crimes and 259 property crimes in Gastown, including 32 commercial break-and-enters, since April.

A greater number of crimes in the area go unreported, police said.

“We meet regularly with Gastown merchants and residents who tell us they are resigned to the crime in their neighbourhood and don’t bother reporting it,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“We encourage all victims of crime, or anyone with information about a crime, to call us right away so we can properly respond, investigate, and prevent more incidents from occurring.”