Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after Gastown nightclub broken into three times

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 6:17 pm
Officers intercepted $20,000 before it made its way overseas, Vancouver police said Friday. View image in full screen
Officers intercepted $20,000 before it made its way overseas, Vancouver police said Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police said they dealt with a chaotic weekend in Gastown, including a property crime spree that landed one man in custody.

Police said they were called to a nightclub near Abbott and West Cordova streets three times this weekend after someone smashed its windows and stole several bottles of liquor.

Click to play video: 'Restaurant patio theft caught on camera in Gastown' Restaurant patio theft caught on camera in Gastown
Restaurant patio theft caught on camera in Gastown – Sep 4, 2021

On Sunday morning, police arrested a man who was seen breaking a window to get inside the club.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Willard, 37, has been charged with one count of break and enter and police are investigating whether he may be linked to the other two crimes.

Read more: Vancouver sees 70% spike in nuisance graffiti reports to 311 during COVID-19 pandemic

More than $10,000 in clothing, jewelry, and accessories were also stolen from a store near West Cordova and Richards streets around 4:30 a.m. Friday. About $2,800 of the stolen goods were recovered from a man trying to sell it in the Downtown Eastside.

Police said no charges have been laid as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Police are also looking for a customer at a business near Abbott and West Cordova sstreets who allegedly used racial slurs and acted aggressively towards an employee who confronted him about not wearing a mask.

When the employee tried to call 911, the man grabbed the phone from her hands and threw it to the ground.

Police say officers have responded to 82 violent crimes and 259 property crimes in Gastown, including 32 commercial break-and-enters, since April.

Click to play video: 'Graffiti city: Vancouver sees huge spike in tagging during COVID' Graffiti city: Vancouver sees huge spike in tagging during COVID
Graffiti city: Vancouver sees huge spike in tagging during COVID

A greater number of crimes in the area go unreported, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We meet regularly with Gastown merchants and residents who tell us they are resigned to the crime in their neighbourhood and don’t bother reporting it,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“We encourage all victims of crime, or anyone with information about a crime, to call us right away so we can properly respond, investigate, and prevent more incidents from occurring.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagvancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver crime tagGastown tagGastown Crime tagGastown burglaries tagGastown hate crime tagGastown nightclub burglary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers